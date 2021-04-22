Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sidoti Announces Its Next Virtual Microcap Conference, to Be Held May 19-20, 2021

04/22/2021 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”), a widely respected independent securities research and trading firm that has specialized in small- and micro-cap equities for over two decades, will host its next Virtual Microcap Conference on May 19-20, 2021.

Sidoti has become known for its proficiency in facilitating meaningful interaction between issuers and investors, largely through its multiple conference events. Its status as a registered broker-dealer, with experienced securities research analysts and an active sales force, affords Sidoti opportunities, on a daily basis, to connect with and promote significant information flow between small and microcap issuers and the investors that focus on equities in the sector.

Next month’s Virtual Microcap Conference will feature a curated list of about 60 companies drawn from a broad array of industries, including technology, industrials, healthcare, consumer discretionary and telecommunication services. The investment forum is set to take place over two days to provide presenting companies and investors with the opportunity to partake in focused and productive interactions. In addition to many of the 500 institutional investors Sidoti counts as clients, the firm has been able to attract a growing number of family offices, high-net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors and retail investors to its events.

Last year, after several years of hosting events that featured both small and microcap companies in the same forum, Sidoti determined it could better serve the microcap community by holding smaller, more focused conferences specifically targeting the needs of the sector – one that has traditionally been underserved. The initiative has proven to be well-received by issuers and their IR professionals, as well as investor attendees. Its last two microcap events collectively featured nearly 100 companies, 800 one-on-one meetings and 1,300 registered investors.

“Our team focuses on carefully selecting microcap companies that are looking for the opportunity to share insights, provide operational updates and raise their overall visibility to the host of institutional, RIA, family office, high-net-worth and retail investors in attendance at our conferences,” stated Peter Sidoti, the firm’s CEO and founder. “Given the challenges in uncovering ‘alpha’ in today’s equity markets, we believe that investors are increasingly looking for investment opportunities among emerging, lesser-known microcap companies. Our conference, which focuses on the sector, is intended to provide a valuable service by helping to facilitate that discovery process.”

For more information and to register for the upcoming Virtual Microcap Conference, visit https://sidoticonference.com/events/.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$3 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors through its conferences (www.sidoticonference.com) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows hosted each year.

Contact
Sidoti Events Team
212.453.7031 Office
Conference@Sidoti.com

Corporate Communications
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aTHE ONE HEART MOVEMENT  : Stands in Worldwide Solidarity With & Shows Support for Asian-American and African-American Communities in Light of Recent Hate Crimes
BU
09:46aPERFICIENT  : Ranked Fourth-Largest Healthcare IT Consulting Firm by Modern Healthcare
BU
09:45aCOCA COLA HBC  : Seizing the moment
PU
09:45aPOOL CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:45aCRYPTOLOGY WEEKLY NAV UPDATE : 21st April 21
PU
09:45aLUZHOU BANK  : Form of proxy for 2020 annual general meeting to be held on tuesday, june 8, 2021 and any adjourned meeting thereof
PU
09:45aSUSTAINABILITY AGENDA 2030 : eat balanced, don't waste food and care about the climate
PU
09:45aInnovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference
GL
09:45aJZZ Technologies, Inc. Enters Joint Venture with EyeOn Channel Group to Create "All For Seniors" TV Channel and Content
NE
09:43aTESLA  : bad week in China was months in the making
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit
3APPLE INC. : U.S. senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance
4INTERTRUST N.V. : INTERTRUST N : reports Q1 2021 results
5Japan PM Suga plans fresh emergency curbs amid surge in COVID cases

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ