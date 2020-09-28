Log in
Siemens Energy AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/28/2020 | 06:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.09.2020 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Joe
Last name(s): Kaeser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Statutory acquisition due to a spin-off allocation (number of shares: 41,826)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

Handel vorgesehen. / Intended to be listed.
 
End of News DGAP News Service

62943  28.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
