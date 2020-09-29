Siemens Energy AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.09.2020 / 17:05

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Christian Last name(s): Bruch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.81 EUR 32256.99 EUR 21.8 EUR 123170 EUR 21.89 EUR 21890 EUR 21.84 EUR 11618.88 EUR 21.98 EUR 21980 EUR 21.82 EUR 15688.58 EUR 21.95 EUR 50616.7 EUR 21.85 EUR 12694.85 EUR 22.19 EUR 1065.12 EUR 21.83 EUR 15695.77 EUR 22.06 EUR 3772.26 EUR 21.86 EUR 6623.58 EUR 22.15 EUR 2215 EUR 22.04 EUR 123688.48 EUR 22.08 EUR 38198.4 EUR 22.1 EUR 60775 EUR 22 EUR 6600 EUR 22.38 EUR 4476 EUR 22.22 EUR 6510.46 EUR 22.27 EUR 7037.32 EUR 22.2 EUR 124031.4 EUR 22.47 EUR 44872.59 EUR 22.25 EUR 12237.5 EUR 22.24 EUR 5960.32 EUR 22.21 EUR 12548.65 EUR 22.4 EUR 44800 EUR 22.41 EUR 16224.84 EUR 22.39 EUR 167925 EUR 22 EUR 46156 EUR 22 EUR 2574 EUR 22 EUR 7260 EUR 22 EUR 13244 EUR 22 EUR 11000 EUR 22 EUR 8030 EUR 22 EUR 6314 EUR 22 EUR 98846 EUR 22 EUR 26576 EUR 22.01 EUR 220100 EUR 22.01 EUR 220100 EUR 22.01 EUR 220100 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.0644 EUR 1875473.6900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

