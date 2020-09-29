Log in
Siemens Energy AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/29/2020 | 11:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2020 / 17:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Bruch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract based investment obligation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.81 EUR 32256.99 EUR
21.8 EUR 123170 EUR
21.89 EUR 21890 EUR
21.84 EUR 11618.88 EUR
21.98 EUR 21980 EUR
21.82 EUR 15688.58 EUR
21.95 EUR 50616.7 EUR
21.85 EUR 12694.85 EUR
22.19 EUR 1065.12 EUR
21.83 EUR 15695.77 EUR
22.06 EUR 3772.26 EUR
21.86 EUR 6623.58 EUR
22.15 EUR 2215 EUR
22.04 EUR 123688.48 EUR
22.08 EUR 38198.4 EUR
22.1 EUR 60775 EUR
22 EUR 6600 EUR
22.38 EUR 4476 EUR
22.22 EUR 6510.46 EUR
22.27 EUR 7037.32 EUR
22.2 EUR 124031.4 EUR
22.47 EUR 44872.59 EUR
22.25 EUR 12237.5 EUR
22.24 EUR 5960.32 EUR
22.21 EUR 12548.65 EUR
22.4 EUR 44800 EUR
22.41 EUR 16224.84 EUR
22.39 EUR 167925 EUR
22 EUR 46156 EUR
22 EUR 2574 EUR
22 EUR 7260 EUR
22 EUR 13244 EUR
22 EUR 11000 EUR
22 EUR 8030 EUR
22 EUR 6314 EUR
22 EUR 98846 EUR
22 EUR 26576 EUR
22.01 EUR 220100 EUR
22.01 EUR 220100 EUR
22.01 EUR 220100 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.0644 EUR 1875473.6900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


29.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

Handel vorgesehen. / Intended to be listed.
 
End of News DGAP News Service

63009  29.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
