Siemens Energy AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Christian
|Last name(s):
|Bruch
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000ENER6Y0
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition (in fulfilment of an employment contract based investment obligation)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|21.81 EUR
|32256.99 EUR
|21.8 EUR
|123170 EUR
|21.89 EUR
|21890 EUR
|21.84 EUR
|11618.88 EUR
|21.98 EUR
|21980 EUR
|21.82 EUR
|15688.58 EUR
|21.95 EUR
|50616.7 EUR
|21.85 EUR
|12694.85 EUR
|22.19 EUR
|1065.12 EUR
|21.83 EUR
|15695.77 EUR
|22.06 EUR
|3772.26 EUR
|21.86 EUR
|6623.58 EUR
|22.15 EUR
|2215 EUR
|22.04 EUR
|123688.48 EUR
|22.08 EUR
|38198.4 EUR
|22.1 EUR
|60775 EUR
|22 EUR
|6600 EUR
|22.38 EUR
|4476 EUR
|22.22 EUR
|6510.46 EUR
|22.27 EUR
|7037.32 EUR
|22.2 EUR
|124031.4 EUR
|22.47 EUR
|44872.59 EUR
|22.25 EUR
|12237.5 EUR
|22.24 EUR
|5960.32 EUR
|22.21 EUR
|12548.65 EUR
|22.4 EUR
|44800 EUR
|22.41 EUR
|16224.84 EUR
|22.39 EUR
|167925 EUR
|22 EUR
|46156 EUR
|22 EUR
|2574 EUR
|22 EUR
|7260 EUR
|22 EUR
|13244 EUR
|22 EUR
|11000 EUR
|22 EUR
|8030 EUR
|22 EUR
|6314 EUR
|22 EUR
|98846 EUR
|22 EUR
|26576 EUR
|22.01 EUR
|220100 EUR
|22.01 EUR
|220100 EUR
|22.01 EUR
|220100 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|22.0644 EUR
|1875473.6900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
