Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Siemens Energy : Commissions First Emissions-Free, Clean Air Circuit Switcher

11/25/2020 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Blue Clean Air Circuit Switcher eliminates Green House Gas (GHG) emissions, thus contributing positively to the decarbonization of energy
  • Advanced current interrupting capability prolongs the lifespan of the technology over 5 times longer than conventional SF6 circuit switchers, resulting in 40% lower lifecycle cost
  • System is virtually maintenance free with higher reliability in extreme cold conditions

Siemens Energy and Traverse City Light and Power (TCL&P) have installed the first circuit switcher that utilizes clean dry air in place of traditional sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) insulating gas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005680/en/

The Blue Clean Air Circuit Switcher is the first in the U.S. to provide reliable short-circuit interruption without emitting harmful gases into the atmosphere. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Blue Clean Air Circuit Switcher is the first in the U.S. to provide reliable short-circuit interruption without emitting harmful gases into the atmosphere. (Photo: Business Wire)

Built at the Siemens Energy plant in Richland, Mississippi, and commissioned at TCL&P in October 2020, the Blue Clean Air 72.5 kV CPV2V Circuit Switcher is the first in the U.S. to provide reliable short-circuit interruption without emitting harmful gases into the atmosphere. By contrast, SF6, the insulating gas typically used in gas insulated equipment (GIE) has a global warming potential of 23,500x that of CO2.

Siemens Energy is focused on creating environmentally friendly products like this carbon neutral technology that are sustainable and help drive the energy transition. The Blue line of Clean Air vacuum technology for Circuit Breakers and Switchers is capable of reliable short-circuit interruption at voltage levels above 69 kV with no Global Warning Potential (GWP) emissions over the lifetime of the equipment.

TCL&P is a community-owned municipal utility serving over 12,700 customers in Traverse City, Michigan, as well as parts of East Bay, Elmwood, Garfield and Peninsula townships. It has adopted renewable generation sourcing goals of 40% by 2020, and 100% by 2040. Known for its focus on environmental stewardship, TCL&P has implemented many programs and standards to reduce its carbon footprint. Tony Chartrand, system engineer at TCL&P, says the utility chose to upgrade to the Blue Clean Air technology to “Provide more reliability to our customers and save maintenance costs along with being more environmentally friendly.”

The Blue Clean Air Circuit Switcher is designed to reliably operate in conditions as low as -50° C, making it ideal for cold weather climates by eliminating the need for external heaters. The design and reliability of the components make it maintenance free over the lifetime of the circuit switcher.

Additionally, the circuit switcher is easily filled with clean dry air as needed, eliminating the need for costly fluorinated gas storage and use of complex gas carts to handle SF6 gas. Replacing an existing circuit switcher with the Blue Clean Air model is simple because it shares a similar footprint. Clean air vacuum technology offers estimated life cycle cost advantages up to 40% over SF6 circuit switchers.

“By investing in reliable and ecologically responsible products, like our Blue Clean Air technologies, our customers increase their production cost competitiveness while also helping to protect the environment,” says Wade Lauer, senior vice president, Transmission Products and Systems North America for Siemens Energy.

This press release is available at www.siemens-energy.com/press

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €29 billion in fiscal year 2019. www.siemens-energy.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aKIN AND CARTA : Financial Reporting Document
PU
09:41aBLUE SKY URANIUM : Applies to Extend Warrants
PU
09:41aKIN AND CARTA : Notice of AGM 2020
PU
09:41aNew report reveals how Covid-19 has affected Eastern Africa
PU
09:41aEQUITY METALS : Mobilizes for Phase II Drilling at the Silver Queen Au-Ag-Zn Project, British Columbia
PU
09:41aKIN AND CARTA : Form of Proxy 2020
PU
09:41aSOUNDBAR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Sonos, Bose, Roku & Samsung Soundbar Sales Compared by Consumer Walk
BU
09:40aFansUnite Entertainment Joins The Canadian Gaming Association
NE
09:40aXINHUANET : Chengdu's Talent Appeal Spurs the City's Embrace of the World
BU
09:39aKIN AND CARTA : Report - Annual Report and Accounts For the year ended 31 July 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
2DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to employees
4UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID emergency - Sunak
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9,500 U.S. VEHICLES: NHTSA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ