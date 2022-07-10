Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Siemens Energy says it will get pipeline turbine to Russia as soon as possible

07/10/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipline in Lubmin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens said Canada's decision to allow a turbine to be sent from its repair shop in Canada to Germany was a necessary first step towards returning it to the Russian pipeline it operates, and that it was aiming to get it there as soon as possible.

"The political export decision is a necessary and important first step for the delivery of the turbine. Currently, our experts are working intensively on all further formal approvals and logistics," Siemens Energy said in a statement.

"Among other things, this involves legally required export and import control procedures. Our goal is to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," it added.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pSTMicro, GlobalFoundries to build French microchip plant -Le Figaro
RE
01:01pBritish royals arrive at Wimbledon ahead of men's final
RE
12:32pLinks between Trump associates, militants in focus of Jan. 6 hearings this week
RE
12:24pLinks between Trump associates, militants in focus of Jan. 6 hearings this week
RE
12:02pSiemens Energy says it will get pipeline turbine to Russia as soon as possible
RE
12:01pZambia plans to cancel over $2 billion projects to rein in debt
RE
11:50aSiemens energy says our goal is to get turbine to its place of o…
RE
11:49aSiemens energy says it is working on gaining further formal appr…
RE
11:49aSiemens energy says canada's "political export decision" is a "n…
RE
11:42aSpain swelters as temperatures reach 43C in second heatwave
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
2SIEMENS ENERGY SAYS CANADA'S "POLITICAL EXPORT DECISION" IS A "N…
3EDF nationalisation will not raise French household power bills - gover..
4Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
5Chinese property developer Ronshine misses interest payments on two bon..

HOT NEWS