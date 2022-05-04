Siemens Healthineers raises 2022 outlook on demand for COVID-19 tests

The company said it now expected its diagnostics segment to generate around 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in revenue with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, up from some 700 million euros previously.

As a result, it expected comparable revenue growth of between 5.5% and 7.5%, up from 3% to 5% previously, and adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.25 and 2.35 euros, up from 2.18 to 2.30 euros previously.

"Our business continues to show great resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges. On this foundation, and thanks to high demand for our rapid antigen tests, we are raising our outlook for the current financial year," CEO Bernd Montag said.

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

