Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Siemens Healthineers raises 2022 outlook on demand for COVID-19 tests

05/04/2022 | 01:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Siemens Healthineers headquarters is pictured in Erlangen

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers raised its 2022 targets on Wednesday due to increased demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, and reported a rise in first-quarter revenue and earnings.

The company said it now expected its diagnostics segment to generate around 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in revenue with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, up from some 700 million euros previously.

As a result, it expected comparable revenue growth of between 5.5% and 7.5%, up from 3% to 5% previously, and adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.25 and 2.35 euros, up from 2.18 to 2.30 euros previously.

"Our business continues to show great resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges. On this foundation, and thanks to high demand for our rapid antigen tests, we are raising our outlook for the current financial year," CEO Bernd Montag said.

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24aIndian shares slip as pharma, metal stocks fall; LIC opens for subscription
RE
01:21aSiemens Healthineers raises 2022 outlook on demand for COVID-19 tests
RE
01:21aCGX ENERGY : MD&A and Financials for the three month period ended March 31, 2022
PU
01:16aGold dips as yields gain in run up to Fed rate hike decision
RE
01:14aVitol sends first shipment of Russian ESPO crude cargo to UAE, data shows
RE
01:11aKLÖCKNER : Quarterly Statement Q1 2022
PU
01:11aKLÖCKNER : Klöckner & Co starts fiscal year 2022 with strong quarterly earnings
PU
01:10aInvestor pessimism mounts as more Fed rate hikes loom
RE
01:03aFed expected to step up inflation fight with big rate hike
RE
01:03aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
2Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
3Biogen CEO to step down; drugmaker pulls back on Alzheimer's drug Aduhe..
4Markus Nikles has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CF..
5Stillfront Group's Interim Report January – March 2022

HOT NEWS