Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Siemens Healthineers says sales growth to return next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 01:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: Siemens Healthineers logo is seen on an item of clothing in manufacturing plant in Forchheim

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - German health technology company Siemens Healthineers said on Monday it expected sales to rise 5 to 8% in the coming year as efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic allow hospitals to resume routine care testing activities.

Comparable sales fell 2% in the fourth quarter of Healthineers' fiscal year 2020, while operating profit was down 20% at 626 million euros (564.22 million pounds), as the development of a rapid antigen test to detect coronavirus infections drove up the costs of its diagnostics unit.

Analysts polled by the company on average had expected adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 644 million euros for the July-September period, after a result of 783 million euros a year earlier.

Healthineeers last month announced the launch of its rapid antigen test kit in Europe, but warned that the industry may struggle to meet a surge in demand.

The development of the test and lower testing volumes for regular care wiped out nearly all profit at the diagnostics unit in the fourth quarter.

The coronavirus outbreak hit Healthineers' earnings hard in the first part of 2020, keeping full year revenues at the previous year's level of 14.5 billion euros while adjusted EBIT fell 10% to 2.23 billion euros.

But strong order growth in recent months and an expected pick up in investment activity in the U.S. are set to put the company back on a growth path next year, Healthineers said.

The outlook excludes the $16.4 billion acquisition of U.S. radiation therapy specialist Varian Medical Systems announced in August, which was the first major growth move by Healthineers since it was spun off and floated in 2018 by Siemens.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.06% 100.7 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 0.48% 36.855 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 0.30% 172.8 Delayed Quote.21.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:45aDETSKY MIR : Adjusted EBITDA Increased by 24.2% YoY in Q3 2020
PU
01:44aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 4Q Profit, Revenue Fell
DJ
01:43aLAFARGEHOLCIM : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:42aVINCI : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:41aKIADIS PHARMA N : Healthcare group Sanofi offers to buy smaller peer Kiadis for 308 mln euros
RE
01:40aRyanair expects to fly 50-80% of normal schedule in summer 2021
RE
01:40aImproving the Financial Health of Gig Workers with Innovative Financial Solutions
PU
01:40aNOV. 02, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Shinnaigai textile ltd.
PU
01:40aNOV. 02, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Sekido co.,ltd.
PU
01:39aHIGHCO : Sells its in-store businesses in benelux and accelerates its digital transformation
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity, oil drops
2COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia's central bank launches digital currency project
3U.S. will 'vigorously defend' TikTok executive order despite ruling
4With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
5Siemens Healthineers says sales growth to return next year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group