Siemens expands industry-leading IC verification portfolio through acquisition of OneSpin Solutions

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed an agreement with London-based Azini Capital to acquire OneSpin Solutions, a leading provider of formal verification software that helps ensure integrated circuit (IC) integrity and enables functionally correct, safe, trustworthy and secure IC designs. Headquartered in Munich, OneSpin Solutions has developed a strong, fast-growing business by providing a broad portfolio of formal applications ("apps") for assuring IC designs operate as intended under the most adverse environmental conditions across key growth markets.

Automated apps are increasingly critical to successful formal verification flows. Formal apps complement traditional formal techniques and help democratize formal verification processes by automating and dramatically streamlining common verification tasks.

"With the addition of OneSpin Solutions, we can now offer our customers industry-leading know-how, exceptional products and a broad portfolio of automated formal apps for key use-cases, including trust and security, safety, RISC-V and FPGA applications," said Ravi Subramanian, Ph.D., senior vice president, IC Verification, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The unique combination of Siemens' existing formal products, together with OneSpin Solutions' domain expertise, outstanding app portfolio and 'apps-first' mindset, can enable Siemens to provide customers with increased efficiency and confidence across the complete verification platform (simulation, formal, emulation and prototyping), leading to faster verification, automation and debug."

Siemens plans to add OneSpin Solutions technology to the Xcelerator™ portfolio as part of its industry-leading suite of electronic design automation (EDA) IC verification offerings.

"OneSpin Solutions has been dedicated to solving the most difficult verification challenges to assure IC integrity. Our unique technology and focus have fueled our record growth across a number of domains including 5G, automotive, datacenter, IoT, and aerospace/defense," said Raik Brinkmann, president and CEO at OneSpin Solutions. "Being part of Siemens will allow us to accelerate technology development and deliver our much-needed solutions to a broader user base with the goal of becoming the market's leading formal verification provider."

Siemens' acquisition of OneSpin Solutions is expected to close in the second quarter of calendar year 2021. Terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

