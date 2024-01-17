FREETOWN (Reuters) - A Sierra Leone high court on Wednesday allowed ex-president Ernest Bai Koroma, charged this month with treason, to travel abroad on medical grounds.

Koroma was charged with four offences for his alleged role in a failed military attempt to topple the West African country's government in November.

The magistrate overseeing his case on Wednesday ruled in favour of Koroma's lawyers, who had asked the high court overseeing the case to grant Koroma a trip abroad for medical reasons.

The ex-president will be allowed to travel to Nigeria for no more than three months, the magistrate said before adjourning the case to March 6.

(Reporting by Umaru Fofano; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Nick Macfie)