Sierra Leone's central bank raises key rate by 100 basis points to 17%

DAKAR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's central bank has
raised its key monetary policy rate by 100 basis points to 17%,
warning that inflationary pressures in the West African nation
were expected to remain high until the end of the year, it said
in a statement.
Headline inflation accelerated to 29.47% in July before
moderating to 28.15% in August, mainly due to a drop in
non-food-related inflation.
"The economy remains in an environment of stagflation," the
bank said in a statement on its website dated Oct. 3.
It added that domestic economic activity remained subdued
and was expected to remain so in 2023.
"Consequently, real GDP growth is projected at 3.6% percent
and 3.4% in 2022 and 2023, respectively," it said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix in Dakar
Editing by Sofia Christensen and Matthew Lewis)