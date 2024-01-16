By Dean Seal

Sierra Space has won a $740 million contract by the U.S. Space Force's Space Development Agency for 18 satellites.

The commercial space company said Tuesday that the contract was awarded for the design, production, delivery, operation and sustainment of 16 missile warnings and tracking satellites, and two satellites for missile defense and fire control. The contract also includes two operational ground segments.

The satellites are for the portion of the agency's proliferated space warfighting architecture, called Tranche 2 Tracking Layer, which is part of the Department of Defense's Low Earth Orbit Constellation.

The agreement includes a $20 million incentive payment for on-time delivery.

