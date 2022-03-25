Sierra Space taps Boeing veteran as CFO after hefty capital raise -sources

SEATTLE, March 25 (Reuters) - Months after receiving a major
infusion of capital, Sierra Nevada Corp's space unit, Sierra
Space, has tapped a veteran Boeing Co executive to helm
its finances as it races to develop its flagship space plane and
studies a public offering, two people familiar with the matter
said.
Outgoing Sierra Space CFO Robert Rodgers pitched investors
and led due diligence efforts for around a year leading up to
the landmark $1.4 billion capital round it announced in
November, according to his LinkedIn profile. Sierra said it was
the second-largest private capital infusion ever in the
aerospace and defense sector and boosted Sierra's value to $4.5
billion.
Replacing Rodgers will be 10-year Boeing Co veteran
Troy Lahr, who departed as CFO of the aerospace company's
defense, space and security unit in recent weeks.
A Boeing spokesperson confirmed Lahr had left the company in
recent weeks but declined further comment.
A Sierra Space spokesperson confirmed in a statement that
Lahr would join the company soon.
"Sierra Space is assembling a world class management team,
including Troy, that sees many lucrative opportunities in the
marketplace for investors, while at the same time driving
innovation and fueling our mission to explore space and benefit
life on Earth," the Sierra Space spokesperson said.
The spokesperson declined further comment.
The reason for Rodgers' departure was not immediately clear.
He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Industry sources say Sierra is exploring a potential public
offering among other options in the next two to three years but
say that no decision has been made.
The financial leadership change comes as the Louisville,
Colorado-based company races to develop a reusable space plane
dubbed Dream Chaser to handle cargo resupply missions to the
International Space Station (ISS) starting in early 2023.
Sierra Space says Dream Chaser's ability to land on a
traditional runway gives it an edge over rival solutions for
delicate scientific research cargo. Rivals including Elon Musk's
SpaceX are already carrying people and cargo to the ISS.
Sierra envisions a future where a fleet of its space planes
- similar to the Space Shuttle, but much smaller - ferry humans
and cargo from space ports across the world to a bustling new
space economy.
"We are building the next generation of space transportation
systems and in-space infrastructures and destinations that will
enable humanity to build and sustain thriving civilizations
beyond Earth," Sierra Space Chief Executive Officer Tom Vice
said last year.
Sierra Space has also forged a partnership with billionaire
entrepreneur Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to develop and operate a
commercial space station in low earth orbit. Backers for the
so-called orbital reef project include Boeing and Redwire Space.
