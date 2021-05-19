SightCall : Launches Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration, Transforms Customer Service Experience Through AR-Powered Visual Support

New integration bolsters first-time fixes, drives faster issue resolution for companies using Microsoft Dynamics 365 worldwide

SightCall, a global leader of augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance, today announced its new product integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, combining SightCall’s visual support platform with one of the most versatile enterprise resource planning solutions on the market. Management capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be further enhanced through the use of AR and artificial intelligence (AI) technology that guides customers remotely through mobile devices, with video call sessions quickly initiated from a Dynamics 365 object such as a case or work order.

“This integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 brings about transformative potential to our mutual customers,” said Thomas Cottereau, Founder and CEO of SightCall. “We could not be more thrilled to offer this new integration, building on the unique strengths of our platform to improve customer service offerings with Dynamics 365.”

SightCall is a leading visual support platform that digitally mobilizes an enterprise’s service workforce by guiding customers through remote issue resolution. Its use has cut resolution times by an average of 69% and increased first-time fix rates by as much as 81% and NPS scores by as much as +30 points. SightCall features seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and versatility to match it, with more than 20 customizable AR and AI powered features and tools that make it possible for customers to show a problem they see and receive remote guidance from an expert.

Through features like smart optical character recognition, video session participants can scan model numbers and feed them directly back to the Dynamics 365 case or work order. They also benefit from an AR annotation feature that can annotate each step of the remote support process. Low bandwidth requirements, dependable HD photo and video quality, and compliance with data privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA ensure maximum portability and ease of use anywhere in the world.

The new integration has been well-received by SightCall customers, among them the Finnish conglomerate Metso Outotec, which provides technology solutions for mining, construction and recycling and is a user of Microsoft Dynamics 365.

“Metso Outotec is participating in the ‘Early Adopters Program – SightCall Integrated to Dynamics 365,’ and we are excited to bring together these two systems that support our field service and technical support teams,” said Christo Roux, Director of Operations Development at Metso Outotec. “The SightCall platform gives us the ability to provide remote expert support, both internally and externally, and with an integration to Dynamics 365, we can connect this with our Field Service Work Management and Technical Support Service Flow. We expect that this will bring another level of remote support and reporting capabilities.”

“SightCall’s integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 arrives at a time of significant expansion for remote enterprise solutions,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group at Microsoft Corp. “SightCall enhances Dynamics 365 to help our customers manage customer relationships and drive greater operational efficiency.”

About SightCall

SightCall is one of the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers see and guide them remotely. With nearly 15 years of experience in remote video assistance, SightCall helps businesses transform their customer service and field service with the power of augmented reality and live video. The company has offices in San Francisco (HQ), Austin, Boston, Frankfurt, London, Melbourne, Paris and Singapore. Visit sightcall.com to learn more.

