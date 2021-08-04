Sigma Announces 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens; More Info at B&H Photo

Sigma has released its first DG DN Sports-series lens—an ultra-telephoto zoom—for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

B&H Photo is pleased to announce the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens, an ultra-telephoto zoom with a revised design for full-frame Sony E and Leica L mirrorless cameras. Built from the ground up, this zoom is inspired by Sigma’s past 150-600mm Sports lens, designed for SLR mounts, but features an all-new optical design, improved AF performance, and sleeker form factor, measuring about an inch shorter and 1.6 lb lighter, to better suit contemporary mirrorless needs.

Key Features

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/5 to f/22

Four FLD Elements, Two SLD Elements

Super Multi-Layer Coating

OS and Custom Mode Switch

Dual Action Zoom System

OS Image Stabilization

Zoom Torque Switch

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Durable Brass Bayonet Mount

Optically, this lens incorporates a complex design with six low-dispersion glass elements that reduce chromatic aberrations and color fringing throughout the zoom range in order to produce a high degree of clarity and color accuracy. The optical design has been optimized to produce consistent sharpness throughout the zoom range as well as a smooth bokeh quality. A Super Multi-Layer Coating has also been applied, which suppresses flare and ghosting for increased contrast when working in bright and backlit conditions.

A key distinction of the DG DN version of this lens is the updated focusing system, which uses a stepping motor and a magnetic sensor to achieve fast, quiet, and precise focusing performance, along with reliable subject tracking performance, that benefits both stills and video needs. The minimum focusing distance is just 1.9' at the 150mm focal length, too, for close-up shooting versatility.

As a Sports-series lens, this zoom also incorporates an advanced OS image-stabilization system that benefits handheld use by compensating for up to 4 stops of camera shake. Two different stabilization modes can be selected on the lens barrel, and OS modes can be customized on the L-mount version of the lens, via the optional USB Dock. This USB dock also lets L-mount shooters create customized focusing range limits and assign other functions to the three AFL buttons on the lens barrel. Also unique to L-mount users, this lens is compatible with optional TC-1411 1.4x and TC-2011 2x teleconverters for further extending the zoom reach.

Contributing to this lens’s use in tough working conditions, it features a dust- and splash-resistant construction with rubber seals placed at the mount and connection points. An oil- and water-repellent coating has also been applied to the front element to resist droplets and to make cleaning the lens easier. The lens is built from Sigma’s distinct Thermally Stable Composite (TSC) materials and aluminum to present a lightweight-but-durable build, and it’s delivered with the removable Arca-type compatible TS-121 Tripod Socket for direct mounting to tripod heads.

