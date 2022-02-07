Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Announces New Executive Director and Sets the Stage for Even Greater Service and Greater Progress

Soror Karen Y. Williams Brings Operational Excellence to the 99-Year-Old Service Sorority

CARY, N.C., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. announced today that their long-time sorority member and leader, Karen Y. Williams, will take the helm of the historic organization as their Executive Director on Feb. 15, 2022. Karen Y. Williams currently serves as the 1st Vice-Chair for the organization's Centennial committee, ushering the year-long celebrations nationwide. Karen is a two-time author, financial expert, career executive and has also held many leadership roles in the sorority. Sigma Gamma Rho is known for their contribution of greater service, scholarship, and trailblazing members around the world. The organization is set to host the largest celebration for both women's history and Black history in 2022. Learn more at https://www.sgrho100.org.

"We are at a pivotal point in our journey to even greater impact this Centennial year. Karen Williams is a leader who delivers results, innovates with excellence and creates a spirit of inspiration for those who work both for her and with her." - International Grand Basileus Rasheeda S. Liberty

Founded on Nov. 12, 1922, in Indianapolis, Indiana, on the campus of Butler University by seven young educators, it has since welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. has served as a home for thousands of collegiate and professional women seeking to serve their communities through sisterhood, scholarship and service committed to "Greater Service, Greater Progress." The sorority currently has more than 500 chapters globally and is growing in countries like the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Arab Emirates.

This Centennial year, the legacy of 100 years, will be illuminated by their message of "Greater Women. Greater World." The multi-city centennial celebrations will culminate in November 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. A full listing of celebratory events will be announced in the coming weeks. Learn more at www.sgrho1922.org.

ABOUT SIGMA GAMMA RHO:

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was organized on Nov. 12, 1922, in Indianapolis, Indiana, by seven young educators: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin, and Cubena McClure. The group became an incorporated national collegiate sorority on Dec. 30, 1929, when a charter was granted to the Alpha chapter at Butler University. Sigma Gamma Rho has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Arab Emirates. Additional information on this sorority can be found at https://www.sgrho1922.org/sgr.

