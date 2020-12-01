Sigma Launches I Series with New 24mm, 35mm, and 65mm Lenses; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Sigma has released a trio of prime lenses for L-mount and Sony E, as well as coined the new “I Series” of svelte lenses for full-frame mirrorless.

B&H is excited to announce Sigma’s launch of the 24mm f/3.5 DG DN Contemporary, 35mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary, and 65mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary lenses, with each available for full-frame Sony E and L-mount mirrorless cameras. In addition to the three new lenses, Sigma is also introducing its new “I Series” of full-frame mirrorless-specific lenses, which prioritize a compact form factor with stylish design and mechanical elements as well as high optical performance. These three new lenses are part of the I Series, along with the previously announced 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens.

The widest of the three new lenses, the 24mm f/3.5 DG DN Contemporary is an ultra-wide prime featuring a modest maximum aperture that helps to keep the lens’s design especially compact and lightweight. Its optical design incorporates low-dispersion and aspherical elements, which help to reduce color fringing and distortion for high clarity, sharpness, and accurate rendering. Also, this 24mm has the unique trait of a 4.25" minimum focusing distance with a 1:2 maximum magnification for close-up shooting.

In the middle of the pack is the 35mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary, which is an attractive all-around lens due to its general wide-angle field of view and bright f/2 design. The 35mm focal length makes it great for walkaround and street shooting, and the f/2 design strikes a balance between speed and overall size and weight. Low-dispersion and aspherical elements are used, again, to control a variety of aberrations, and this lens also sports a Super Multi-Layer Coating for high contrast and vivid color rendering.

Finally, the longest of the bunch is the 65mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary lens, which offers a uniquely long normal/short portrait-length field of view that is suitable for everyday shooting with a bit more of a narrow focus. Its f/2 maximum aperture also hits an ideal balance between speed and size and, like other I Series lenses, it uses aspherical and low-dispersion glass to yield impressive sharpness and color accuracy. Also, like the other two lenses, it has an internal focusing design with a stepping AF motor, manual aperture ring, integrated focus mode switch, and dust- and moisture-resistant construction.

In addition to the lenses, Sigma has also released the CH-11 Magnetic Cap Holder, which can be used in conjunction with the Metallic Lens Caps included with these three lenses. Versus pinch or slip-on style caps, these metal caps and the holder use magnets for security and ease of installation and removal. The Cap Holder includes a small carabiner for attaching the holder to a bag, belt, or jacket when needed.

