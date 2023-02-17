Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sigma Lithium shares soar on report Tesla considering buyout 

02/17/2023 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen at a Tesla Supercharger station

(Reuters) -U.S.-listed shares of Sigma Lithium Corp rose 21% in extended trading on Friday after Bloomberg News reported that Tesla Inc was weighing a takeover of the Canada-based battery metals miner.

Tesla has been speaking with potential advisers about a bid, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, and added that Sigma Lithium is one of the many mining options the electric-vehicle maker is exploring as it mulls its own refining.

U.S. stock of Sigma Lithium, which has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, nearly trebled in value last year.

Tesla and Sigma Lithium did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Chief executive Elon Musk said last year Tesla was open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies.

The company already has supply contracts for nickel, lithium and a range of other EV metals from suppliers across the globe.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION -2.87% 29.48 Delayed Quote.7.55%
TESLA, INC. 3.10% 208.31 Delayed Quote.64.02%
Latest news "Economy"
05:51pWhite house is considering naming virginia solicitor general and…
RE
05:48pExclusive-Discover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
05:48pSigma Lithium shares soar on report Tesla considering buyout 
RE
05:47pCIBC to pay $770 million to Cerberus to end lawsuit tied to financial crisis
RE
05:45pUK's university and college union to pause strikes for two weeks
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 2.06% to 134.10 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.14% to $1.2043 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.53% This Week to 96.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.75% to $0.088 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
5Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Epam Systems, HubSpot, Para..

HOT NEWS