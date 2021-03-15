Log in
News  >  Companies

Latest News
Signet International Holdings, Inc. : Announces New Battery Company Seeks South Korean Investors

03/15/2021 | 06:01pm EDT
Wireless charging has been understood for more than 100 years; however, scientists have not been able to efficiently transfer large amounts of power using this technique.

Signet International Holdings, Inc. has accomplished this.

We want to partner with South Korean investors to up-scale our prototype. At completion, we will have a demonstrable, manufacture-ready power device that will replace today's slow-to-recharge, chemical-based batteries. We use magnetic energy as a source of toxic-free, emission-free power. Our magnetic energy can re-magnetize our InCharge™ device in a fraction of a second and can be transferred wirelessly.

Today’s batteries use an external energy source, like a charger, which transfers its charge to the device through a series of chemical reactions that takes hours. With our technology, we can do much better than that. There are no fundamental limits to Signet “InCharge” energy. We can power an Ecar, cell phone, pacemaker or a City.

InCharge™ technology does not use electrolyte or solvent or carbon emitting materials, as a result. InCharge™ has no impact on carbon footprint and emission. InCharge™ is essential for a healthy, green planet. Most importantly, InCharge™ storage technology offers a low-cost energy solution, ultimate energy efficiency, significantly long energy life, is lighter in weight and, most importantly, safety: it won't explode.

Our goal is to attract South Korean investors interested in this technology; those who are able to transcend thinking beyond the normal seduction of the common traditional practices that continue to ignore the misfortunes we bequeath upon our grandchildren. We selected South Korea because this is a country that obviously sees the future with conceivable eminence for lasting quality.

We offer a Limited Partnership arrangement whereby the investor has no liability and no hands-on responsibilities. We ask that the total funds be committed and escrowed in the Investors’ account and that subsequent distributions be made upon investors’ approval of each phase. We perceive four phases of accomplishments thereby limiting investor risk. The distribution of profits will be distributed to the Limited Partners until the partners’ original Capital Contribution is returned in full; thereafter the profits will be divided equally. We anticipate the cost to be $4.5 to $5.2 million USD depending on Partners’ choice of lab locations.


© Business Wire 2021
