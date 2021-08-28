Significant Recovery in Corporate Sector Performance Expected in 2021-22: CII CEOs Poll Capacity expansion expected this year

A significant economic recovery is on the anvil in 2021-22 as indicated by a CEOs poll conducted among 117 Senior CEOs at the recent meeting of the CII National Council. Majority of the CEOs polled, about 79% of them expected GDP growth to be more than 8%.

'The CEOs poll clearly indicates significant recovery in corporate performance with both top-line and bottom-line growth expectations to be better than the pre-pandemic levels. The Government's pro-growth initiatives and announcements has helped nurture the animal spirits of the corporate sector which has seen the worst economic shock of our lifetime', said Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

On expected revenue growth of their respective company, 46% of the CEOs expected more than 10% growth in the first half of the current fiscal when compared to the first half of pre-pandemic year 2019-20. Another 33% of them said that their company's revenue growth will be upto 10% during first half of current fiscal when compared to the first half of pre-pandemic year 2019-20.

Sharing their expectations on net profit growth, 49% of the senior industry leaders polled indicated more than 10% net profit growth during first half of current fiscal when compared to first half of pre-pandemic year 2019-20. Yet another 32% of them expected their companies to register upto 10% growth in net profits for the first half of current fiscal when compared to the pre-pandemic year, 2019-20.

On capacity utilization for their respective industry sectors, about 51% of the CEOs indicated atleast 5% to 10% increase in capacity utilization post second wave when compared to Pre-Covid levels. On their respective company's capacity utilization, about 59% of the CEOs polled said that capacity utilization would be atleast 5% to 10% more than the pre pandemic levels.

When polled about fresh Capacity Creation in their own companies, 49% of the CEOs revealed that their companies are likely to invest in fresh capacity creation this year, while 32% of them indicated that their companies are likely to invest in fresh capacity creation next year.

Responding to the question on what is affecting the animal spirits of the private sector, majority of the CEOs (51%) indicated that Ease of Doing Business was still cumbersome at the grass roots followed by Cost of Doing Business (other than Capital cost) being high, as indicated by 32% of the CEOs. About one third of the CEOs indicated that current capacity is still in excess of demand.

Given that merchandise exports have reached US$ 131 billion during the period April to July 2021, majority of the CEOs polled indicated that Americas including US and Canada will post significant growth in first half of the current fiscal year, followed by Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

'About 70% of the CEOs polled expected inflation to be upto 6% during the year 2021-22 which is within RBI's inflation range and should help RBI retain low interest rates to promote growth', Mr Banerjee said.

28 August 2021