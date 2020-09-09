Significant addition to Nynas rubber lab

The extensometer is a significant complement to the tensile testing machine, to monitor the true extension of the test sample, hence giving more detailed information on the tensile properties of the rubber material. This means you have optical mapping of the tensile behaviour from start until fracture, without any physical contact with the test specimen.

With the new equipment it is possible to show how different process oils affect the tensile properties which are important for the design of rubber materials used in the tyre and industrial rubber industries.