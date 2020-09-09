Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Significant addition to Nynas rubber lab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 03:35am EDT

The extensometer is a significant complement to the tensile testing machine, to monitor the true extension of the test sample, hence giving more detailed information on the tensile properties of the rubber material. This means you have optical mapping of the tensile behaviour from start until fracture, without any physical contact with the test specimen.

With the new equipment it is possible to show how different process oils affect the tensile properties which are important for the design of rubber materials used in the tyre and industrial rubber industries.

Disclaimer

Nynas AB published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:56aLVMH taps Dior's Jones for women's designs at Fendi
RE
03:55aCultural Heritage
PU
03:55aWESTPAC BANKING : Self-Funding Instalments over securities in BHP
PU
03:55aLOOMIS : Pay - presentation slides
PU
03:55aELISABETH STHEEMAN : “The Financial “Plumbing” Committee - from Plumbing to Policy” (to be published at...
PU
03:55aAND INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHERS N : launches GeoBoundaries API update
PU
03:55aACCIONA S A : completes the acquisition of Lendlease engineering's ongoing business
PU
03:55aCODERE S A : Alternative Performance Measures Q2 2020
PU
03:55aUCB : Launches Advantage Hers with Caroline Wozniacki
PU
03:55aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons Provides Doorstep Deliveries to McCarthy & Stone's Nationwide Retirement Communities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
2ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED : AstraZeneca suspends leading COVID-19 vaccine trials after a participant's ..
3TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : slumps to $1.3 billion loss as potential cash shortfall looms
4UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : CEO expects shareholder support for UK HQ move
5China's CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group