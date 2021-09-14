Significant increase in university students in the Corona winter semester 2020/21

Press release: 12.610-201/21

Vienna,2021-09-14 - After stagnating or slightly declining student numbers in previous years, the number of students who attended Austrian public universities, universities of applied sciences, university colleges of teacher education and private universities increased significantly by 3.1% in the Corona winter semester 2020/21 compared to the previous winter semester. The increase in the number of female students was 4.0%, the number of male students increased by 2.0%. The number of students with Austrian citizenship rose by 2.6%, the number of foreign students by 4.6%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.