Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -SEC official

05/24/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - "Significant issues remain" in reaching a deal with China over a long-running dispute around auditing compliance of China-based companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said on Tuesday.

The SEC's international affairs chief, YJ Fischer, told an audience that the agency's accounting body, the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), would need to complete China audit inspections by Nov. 22 to meet a U.S. deadline that will require noncompliant Chinese companies to delist by early 2023.

Fischer added that Chinese authorities should consider delisting from U.S. exchanges a "subset of issuers" that it deems "too sensitive to comply" with U.S. rules.

"While there has certainly been progress in the discussions on audit inspections in China and Hong Kong, significant issues remain," said Fischer. "Even if an agreement is signed between the PCAOB and Chinese authorities, it will only be a first step," she said, since the United States would then need to commence on-the-ground inspections.

In December, the SEC mandated that Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges must disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a government entity, and provide evidence of their auditing inspections.

Under the rule, which implements a law passed by Congress in 2020, more than 200 companies - including Alibaba, Baidu Inc and Weibo Corp - could be kicked off U.S. exchanges if they are not compliant by the beginning of 2023.

Unlike many countries, China has not allowed the accounting regulator to inspect Chinese company auditors due in part to national security concerns. U.S. regulators worry the lack of U.S. oversight is putting investors at risk.

Several media outlets including Reuters had previously reported that there had been progress on the talks. While Fischer confirmed that, he warned time was nevertheless "running out" to reach a workable deal before next year. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington Editing by Michelle Price, Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36pFDA to allow release of 300,000 cans of Abbott's EleCare infant formula
RE
05:36pEuro Gains 0.41% to $1.0736 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.84% to 126.83 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pN.Korea reports nearly 116,000 more people with fever amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
RE
05:31pGlencore prepares to pay up to $1.5 billion to settle U.S., UK, Brazil probes
RE
05:31p'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -SEC official
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 1.59% to $0.083 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 1.46% to $1967.21 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Gained 0.48% to $29428.52 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27p14 children and one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting -governor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
2Stocks tumble on growth concerns, bond yields slip
3Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlooks stoke recess..

HOT NEWS