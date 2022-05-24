'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -SEC official

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - "Significant issues remain"
in reaching a deal with China over a long-running dispute around
auditing compliance of China-based companies listed on U.S.
stock exchanges, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
official said on Tuesday.
The SEC's international affairs chief, YJ Fischer, told an
audience that the agency's accounting body, the U.S. Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), would need to
complete China audit inspections by Nov. 22 to meet a U.S.
deadline that will require noncompliant Chinese companies to
delist by early 2023.
Fischer added that Chinese authorities should consider
delisting from U.S. exchanges a "subset of issuers" that it
deems "too sensitive to comply" with U.S. rules.
"While there has certainly been progress in the discussions
on audit inspections in China and Hong Kong, significant issues
remain," said Fischer. "Even if an agreement is signed between
the PCAOB and Chinese authorities, it will only be a first
step," she said, since the United States would then need to
commence on-the-ground inspections.
In December, the SEC mandated that Chinese companies listed
on U.S. stock exchanges must disclose whether they are owned or
controlled by a government entity, and provide evidence of their
auditing inspections.
Under the rule, which implements a law passed by Congress in
2020, more than 200 companies - including Alibaba,
Baidu Inc and Weibo Corp - could be kicked off
U.S. exchanges if they are not compliant by the beginning of
2023.
Unlike many countries, China has not allowed the accounting
regulator to inspect Chinese company auditors due in part to
national security concerns. U.S. regulators worry the lack of
U.S. oversight is putting investors at risk.
Several media outlets including Reuters had previously
reported that there had been progress on the talks. While
Fischer confirmed that, he warned time was nevertheless "running
out" to reach a workable deal before next year.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington
Editing by Michelle Price, Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)