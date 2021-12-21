Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Significant surge' in European cases expected as Omicron spreads - WHO

12/21/2021 | 11:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vaccination event at the Samariter Church in Berlin

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's European head on Tuesday warned countries to brace for a "significant surge" in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads, saying the variant has so far circulated mostly among young adults.

Since it emerged in late November, Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the 53 countries in the WHO's European region and is already dominant in several of them including Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, Hans Kluge told a news conference in Vienna.

"We can see another storm coming," said Kluge. "Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink."

The WHO's Europe region includes Russia and other former Soviet republics as well as Turkey.

WHO data shows the region has in recent weeks reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases compared to the population size anywhere. Even before Omicron, officials had warned of a further 700,000 deaths from the disease by March.

So far, 89% of the early Omicron cases in Europe were associated with common COVID symptoms such as cough, sore throat and fever, Kluge said. Most cases had been reported among adults in their 20s and 30s, spreading initially in cities at social and workplace gatherings, he added.

"The sheer volume of new COVID-19 infections could lead to more hospitalizations and widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services," he said, urging people to get vaccinated and boosted and to limit socialising.

"Governments and authorities need to prepare our response systems for a significant surge."

The WHO warned on Monday that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant, causing infections in people already vaccinated or recovered from the disease. Its chief scientist has called it "unwise" to conclude from early evidence it is a milder variant than previous ones.

(Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Emma Farge


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.11% 74.0355 Delayed Quote.0.50%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -5.09% 12.8188 Delayed Quote.123.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aCanada foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19, Quebec shuts bars, gyms
RE
11:47aSpanish Senate sends budget bill back to lower house
RE
11:45aBiden to deliver free tests, military doctors to battle surging Omicron
RE
11:45aUK's Johnson to say in 48 hours whether more COVID rules needed-The Sun
RE
11:44aCanada to challenge U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA - minister
RE
11:43a'Significant surge' in European cases expected as Omicron spreads - WHO
RE
11:41aOracle working to double client numbers in Latin America
RE
11:40aPhilippines cuts COVID-19 booster shot interval to three months
RE
11:40aSCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : EU's mass balance approach increases value of Enviro's oil following ISCC EU certification
PU
11:39aJury deliberates for second day in trial of ex-Minnesota officer who killed Wright
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecast..
2Global stocks buoyed by rebounding appetite for risk
3Wall Street ends lower on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks; oil fa..
4Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Cigna, McDonald's, Oracle, Reckitt...
5Russia, U.S. start talks on security guarantees - report

HOT NEWS