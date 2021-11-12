Log in
Signifyd Wins ‘Merchant Anti-Fraud Solution of the Year' at the FStech Payment Awards

11/12/2021 | 06:02am EST
The panel of industry-expert judges salutes the company’s innovative Commerce Protection Platform

Signifyd, the market leader in commerce protection, has been named the Merchant Anti-Fraud Solution of the Year at the prestigious FStech Payment Awards.

The payment awards panel of judges, which comprises key figures and influencers from the financial services industry, noted the innovative way that Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform protects online merchants from payment fraud and consumer abuse.

Signifyd beat six other technology providers that were also nominated to win the award, hosted by FStech, a leading website for technology and business decision-makers in the UK and EMEA.

“It’s gratifying to see our work with some of retail’s brightest enterprises validated by FStech,” said Ed Whitehead, Signifyd Managing Director, EMEA. “We’re truly in a new era of ecommerce, where understanding the identity and intent behind each order is more important than ever. Our customers have contributed immeasurably to our work building the best way to get that done and we look forward to what more we’ll accomplish together.”

The citation for the entry quoted a third-party study by Forrester Research that found that the platform not only increased ecommerce conversion by 4% to 6%, but that for the clients who adopted it, the return on investment was 454%.

Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform is a series of machine-learning solutions that provides insight into the identity and intent behind every transaction. Its decisions are backed by a 100% financial guarantee for any approved orders that turn out to be fraudulent.

Now in their ninth year, the FStech Payment Awards recognise excellence and innovation in the payment industry. Perspective Publishing owns FStech, which caters to those leading and working in the financial services sector.

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse for retailers. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Digital Commerce 360 Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Mexico City, Belfast and London.


© Business Wire 2021
