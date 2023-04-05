(Reuters) - The signing of an agreement to name a Sudanese civilian government and launch a new transition towards elections was delayed, a statement by the Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said on Wednesday.

The statement said that discussions on military restructuring had made progress but not concluded, leading to the delay of the signing, which had been originally scheduled for April 1 before being rescheduled for Thursday. It did not say when the new signing date would be.

Disagreements surfaced earlier this week over the timeline for integrating the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the military, a move called for in a framework deal for the new transition signed in December.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Nafisa ElTahir; editing by Diane Craft and Grant McCool)