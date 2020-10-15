Signs of progress as EU leaders meet to haggle over climate target

* Prague says emissions target needs to be EU average
* EU leaders seek national analysis in concession to Poland
* Aim to agree target by year-end
BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Signs of progress towards
agreeing a new European Union climate target emerged ahead of a
summit on Thursday, as leaders drafted a plan to bring Poland on
board and the Czech Republic said it could consider the new goal
under certain conditions.
The leaders' discussion in Brussels will be their first
talks on upgrading the existing EU target of a 40% cut in
greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Their two-day summit is not
expected to yield a deal, likely pushing a decision to December.
The EU's executive, the European Commission, has said the
bloc needs a cut of at least 55% by 2030, against 1990 levels,
to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050 that all 27
nations bar coal-dependent Poland have committed to.
The Czech Republic, which is home to an energy-intensive
automotive industry, has said a national 55% emissions cut is
unrealistic this decade.
But a Czech official said on Thursday the country did not
have a problem with a 55% emissions cut, as long as the goal was
an EU-wide average, rather than a binding target at national
level.
Separately, 11 EU countries - among them, France, Estonia,
the Netherlands and Sweden - on Wednesday published a joint
statement supporting the "at least 55%" goal.
EU member states, which take decisions by unanimity, need to
agree a common position on the 2030 target and then strike a
deal with the European Parliament, which wants a 60% cut.
Draft conclusions for the two-day summit, seen by Reuters,
do not endorse a specific 2030 climate target but say EU leaders
will "return to the issue" at a meeting in December, with the
aim to strike a deal by year-end.
The conclusions, dated Wednesday, offer some concessions to
Poland, which has said it cannot agree to any new climate target
without further analysis of how the goal would affect individual
countries.
"[The Council of EU leaders] invites the Commission to
conduct in-depth consultations with member states to assess the
specific situations and to provide more information about the
impact at member states' level," the draft said.
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is self-isolating
after contact with a person infected with COVID-19 and will be
represented at the summit by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis,
a Polish government spokesman said on Twitter on Thursday.
"Without Poland, no decisions will be made," the spokesman
said.
