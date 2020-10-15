Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Signs of progress as EU leaders meet to haggle over climate target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 06:47am EDT

* Prague says emissions target needs to be EU average

* EU leaders seek national analysis in concession to Poland

* Aim to agree target by year-end

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Signs of progress towards agreeing a new European Union climate target emerged ahead of a summit on Thursday, as leaders drafted a plan to bring Poland on board and the Czech Republic said it could consider the new goal under certain conditions.

The leaders' discussion in Brussels will be their first talks on upgrading the existing EU target of a 40% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Their two-day summit is not expected to yield a deal, likely pushing a decision to December.

The EU's executive, the European Commission, has said the bloc needs a cut of at least 55% by 2030, against 1990 levels, to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050 that all 27 nations bar coal-dependent Poland have committed to.

The Czech Republic, which is home to an energy-intensive automotive industry, has said a national 55% emissions cut is unrealistic this decade.

But a Czech official said on Thursday the country did not have a problem with a 55% emissions cut, as long as the goal was an EU-wide average, rather than a binding target at national level.

Separately, 11 EU countries - among them, France, Estonia, the Netherlands and Sweden - on Wednesday published a joint statement supporting the "at least 55%" goal.

EU member states, which take decisions by unanimity, need to agree a common position on the 2030 target and then strike a deal with the European Parliament, which wants a 60% cut.

Draft conclusions for the two-day summit, seen by Reuters, do not endorse a specific 2030 climate target but say EU leaders will "return to the issue" at a meeting in December, with the aim to strike a deal by year-end.

The conclusions, dated Wednesday, offer some concessions to Poland, which has said it cannot agree to any new climate target without further analysis of how the goal would affect individual countries.

"[The Council of EU leaders] invites the Commission to conduct in-depth consultations with member states to assess the specific situations and to provide more information about the impact at member states' level," the draft said.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is self-isolating after contact with a person infected with COVID-19 and will be represented at the summit by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a Polish government spokesman said on Twitter on Thursday.

"Without Poland, no decisions will be made," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aPure Protein, LLC to Exhibit and Preview New Website at the American Society for Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics (ASHI) 46th Annual Meeting
SE
07:01aMorgan Stanley launches program to boost diversity in trading unit
RE
07:01aOPEC+ will ensure oil prices do not plunge again, says OPEC chief
RE
07:00aBackuptrans Updated to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 12
SE
07:00aJOSEP BORRELL : A credible enlargement policy is an investment in peace and security for the whole of Europe.
PU
07:00aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President to present SA Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to Parliament
PU
07:00aBiped robot maker Agility raises $20 million
RE
06:53aFitch says expects debt-strained Zambia to default
RE
06:50aTech stocks help Norway wealth fund to third-quarter gain
RE
06:47aSigns of progress as EU leaders meet to haggle over climate target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2Resurgent COVID-19 and Brexit stalemate drive stocks lower
3French billionaire Niel takes on Unibail with call to refocus on Europe
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Shares in K-pop group BTS' management label Big Hit drop after debut
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla's back-to-back price cuts bring sticker on U.S. Model S below $70,000

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group