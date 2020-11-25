Silage Sorghum Pilot Endorsement Changes Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years

The following documents will be available by close of business today on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov
Silage Sorghum Pilot Endorsement (21-0059)
Silage Sorghum Pilot Loss Adjustment Standards Handbook (25840-1H)
The Silage Sorghum Pilot Underwriting Guide (24150) will be available at a later date.
Approved insurance providers must notify policyholders of these changes at least 30 days prior to the cancellation date, as required by the policy.
Interested producers should contact a crop insurance agent for further information. A list of agents can be found on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page.
DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2021
