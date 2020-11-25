Silage Sorghum Pilot Endorsement Changes Effective for the 2021 and Succeeding Crop Years

Silage Sorghum Pilot Endorsement (21-0059)

Silage Sorghum Pilot Loss Adjustment Standards Handbook (25840-1H)

The following documents will be available by close of business today on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov The Silage Sorghum Pilot Underwriting Guide (24150) will be available at a later date.

Approved insurance providers must notify policyholders of these changes at least 30 days prior to the cancellation date, as required by the policy.

Interested producers should contact a crop insurance agent for further information. A list of agents can be found on the RMA website at www.rma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page.

DISPOSAL DATE:

December 31, 2021