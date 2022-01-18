Silicon Catalyst Announces Upcoming Webinar on Wednesday, January 19th: “What to Know About Investing in Semiconductor Startups”

Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, announced today that registration for its upcoming webinar is now open. The webinar, “What to Know About Investing in Semiconductor Startups” will take place on January 19, 2022.

Following a remarkable year of over 25% year-on-year growth, the global semiconductor industry is poised to experience strong growth in 2022. Worldwide sales for this year are projected to reach more than $600 billion in what many are calling the golden era of semiconductors.

For those investors looking beyond the public markets, there continues to be attractive opportunities for investment in early-stage chip companies, which have the potential to generate outsize returns.

The webinar panelists include semiconductor investors from across the globe, discussing their strategies and methods to finding the next wave of winners in the semiconductor industry, spanning the diverse market segments of 5G/6G, AR/VR, AI & Machine learning, IoT, Sensors and Quantum Computing. They will also share some of the key-takeaways from their “not-so-great” investment outcomes.

Webinar details:

Panelists:

Rajeev Madhavan - NA, Founder and General Partner, Clear Ventures

Emily Meads - EU, Analyst, Speedinvest

Owen Metters - UK, Investment Manager, Foresight Williams Technology Funds

Dov Moran - Israel, Managing Partner, Grove Venture Capital.

And a special presentation by:

Junko Yoshida, Editor in Chief, The Ojo-Yoshida Report

Bolaji Ojo, Publisher & Managing Editor, The Ojo-Yoshida Report

Moderated by Cliff Hirsch, Publisher at Semiconductor Times

Access to the webinar is free. Webinar details and registration can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cuw3T-CuSMqOPjt5JInusw

