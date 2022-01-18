Log in
Silicon Catalyst Announces Upcoming Webinar on Wednesday, January 19th: "What to Know About Investing in Semiconductor Startups"

01/18/2022 | 04:59pm EST
Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, announced today that registration for its upcoming webinar is now open. The webinar, “What to Know About Investing in Semiconductor Startups” will take place on January 19, 2022.

Following a remarkable year of over 25% year-on-year growth, the global semiconductor industry is poised to experience strong growth in 2022. Worldwide sales for this year are projected to reach more than $600 billion in what many are calling the golden era of semiconductors.

For those investors looking beyond the public markets, there continues to be attractive opportunities for investment in early-stage chip companies, which have the potential to generate outsize returns.

The webinar panelists include semiconductor investors from across the globe, discussing their strategies and methods to finding the next wave of winners in the semiconductor industry, spanning the diverse market segments of 5G/6G, AR/VR, AI & Machine learning, IoT, Sensors and Quantum Computing. They will also share some of the key-takeaways from their “not-so-great” investment outcomes.

Webinar details:

Panelists:
Rajeev Madhavan - NA, Founder and General Partner, Clear Ventures
Emily Meads - EU, Analyst, Speedinvest
Owen Metters - UK, Investment Manager, Foresight Williams Technology Funds
Dov Moran - Israel, Managing Partner, Grove Venture Capital.

And a special presentation by:
Junko Yoshida, Editor in Chief, The Ojo-Yoshida Report
Bolaji Ojo, Publisher & Managing Editor, The Ojo-Yoshida Report

Moderated by Cliff Hirsch, Publisher at Semiconductor Times

Access to the webinar is free. Webinar details and registration can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cuw3T-CuSMqOPjt5JInusw

About Silicon Catalyst

It’s About What’s Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon (including IP, MEMS & sensors), building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 600 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and we have admitted 42 exciting companies. Silicon Power Technology, our Chengdu Joint Venture, has admitted 29 additional startups in China. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions.

The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com and www.siliconcatalystangels.com.


