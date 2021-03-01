Log in
MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Loren Data Corp. (LD.com) today announced the appointment of Don Reigrod as Senior Vice President - Corporate & Business Development.

Loren Data Corp.

Mr. Reigrod joins Loren Data with over 25 years in enterprise software, most recently with Cloudera, as Senior Director of Business Development, responsible for IoT, MSP and OEM Sales.

"I am so pleased to have Don join our team," said Loren Data's Founder and CEO, Todd Gould. "We continue to grow by leaps and bounds and Don's experience in scaling start-up software teams and businesses will help us to execute on our corporate vision."

About Loren Data Corp.

Founded in 1987, Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce technology company, providing innovative, efficient and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate in their supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings - ECGrid(r) - Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI messaging platform for eCommerce Service Providers (ECSPs) and EDI Hubs to transact business with trading partners through VANs, ECSPs, and hundreds of legacy and modern direct connections.

Media/Press
IR/Marketing
Office: 310-827-7400
marketing@ld.com

News Source: Loren Data Corp.

Related link: https://www.ld.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/silicon-valley-business-development-veteran-joins-loren-data-corp/

