Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silicon Valley Investor Asha Jadeja Pledges $1 Million Seed Fund for Non-profit Start-up Accelerator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 08:11am EDT

- Influential Venture Capitalist Teams with Indian Institute of Technology Alumni to Fuel Start-up Accelerator -

Asha Jadeja, the influential Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist, is pledging $1M US in seed funding for start-ups in the Indian Institute of Technology Start-ups accelerator program. Previously, Jadeja has invested in over 100 start-ups including high-profile public companies such as Google and PayPal.

Launched in 2018 by Monishi Sanyal, alumni of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Startups is a unique non-profit accelerator program in the San Francisco Bay Area. Asha Jadeja, founder of the non-profit Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF), is an ongoing sponsor, and has allocated $1M US for direct investment in promising IIT Startups portfolio companies.

The partnership with MJF gives these portfolio companies access to this capital during their fundraising endeavours. As an entrepreneur herself, Asha’s philanthropic work has championed “exponential growth” designed to ignite young entrepreneurs to become disruptive change-makers.

MJF’s Exponential India initiative

“This seed fund for IIT Startup Accelerator is part of a larger MJF initiative called Exponential India (EI). EI is launching several awareness campaigns within India aimed at supporting economic growth and globalization as well as re-energizing public policy towards foreign investment,” said Asha Jadeja, founder of the MJF.

About IIT Startups

IIT Startups provides free mentoring, coaching, and workshops to entrepreneurs to help them scale their companies. All IIT resources are available on the IIT Startups website free of charge. Past IITians have co-founded more than 300 companies like Sun Micro, Google, Juniper Networks, Webex, Cirrus Logic. Visit http://www.iitstartups.org.

About Motwani Jadeja Foundation

Asha Jadeja founded the Motwani Jadeja Foundation to develop a network of entrepreneurs in South Asia trained to think and drive exponential change. The foundation supports US - India partnership for disruptive entrepreneurship, gender equality, and inclusive development.

A firm believer in self-sustaining social movements supported by local communities, Asha created and enabled Maker Fest - a grassroots social movement that is now prolific in Africa, India and more recently in Brazil. She created India’s first network of dozens of Fablabs designed to spark just in time manufacturing capabilities in India. With help from Prof Sugata Mitra, Asha set up India’s first self-supported ‘School in the Cloud’ in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This has now grown to over 60 locally managed and sustained “schools in the cloud” throughout South Asia. Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit Organization. https://motwanijadejafoundation.com/

Asha is an influential thought leader and speaker at various global events.

Note to editors: All company names mentioned herein remain the property of their respective owners.

To join us on this journey

Follow us on:
Twitter Asha Jadeja (@ashajadeja325)
Facebook facebook.com/MotwaniJadeja/
Instagram instagram.com/motwanijadejafoundation


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aTufin Announces Availability of SecureCloud on Red Hat Marketplace
AQ
08:32aASAHI : Digitalizes Indirect Materials Procurement with SAP Ariba Solutions
AQ
08:32aGARTNER : Says Customer Service and Support Technology Investments Must be Scrutinized for Their Ability to Deliver on Customer Experience Goals
AQ
08:32aMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Launches Limited Edition Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 Gaming DRAM, Offering the Fastest Speed Available on the Market
AQ
08:32aACI WORLDWIDE : to Attend Investor Conference
AQ
08:32aBLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Automotive Industry
AQ
08:32aFLUIDIGM : Achieves Initial Milestone under NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Agreement
AQ
08:32aWorldwide Server Market Revenue Grew 19.8% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2020, According to IDC
AQ
08:32aNUTANIX : Announces New Simplified Partner Program for the Multicloud Era
AQ
08:32aAxway wins Best in Microservices Infrastructure at API World 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5GOLD : Gold dips on dollar strength, cenbank meetings in focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group