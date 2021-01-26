Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silo Pharma Reaches Terms with University of Maryland Baltimore for Exclusive License of Central Nervous Homing Peptide for Neuroinflammatory Disease

01/26/2021 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders, announced today it has exercised its option to take an exclusive license for patents owned by the University of Maryland Baltimore for the treatment of Neuroinflammatory Disease.

The exercise of the option agreement allows for Silo to negotiate an exclusive patent license agreement.  The option agreement included pre-negotiated business terms for the exclusive patent license, which we expect to finalize shortly.

Mr. Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO of Silo Pharma, commented, “Silo is pleased to advance our research collaboration with UMB in the fight against Neuroinflammatory diseases.  We are focused on the development of this novel therapeutic targeting those who have been afflicted with CNS inflammatory diseases. Management looks forward to sharing the preclinical results of this Novel Homing Peptide upon completion of our initial study in connection with UMB."

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR
Brett Maas
646-536-7331
Email: brett@haydenir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aZALARIS : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
08:24aBAE SYSTEM : ' mission planning autonomy software transitions from DARPA to U.S. Air Force
PU
08:24aMAPFRE S A : AM's strategy in Europe and Latin America
PU
08:22aINVESCO LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aGROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES : Intersects Up To 8.7% Zinc and 3.3% Lead (12.0% combined) in Step-Out Drilling at Stonepark, Ireland
AQ
08:21aCORTEXYME, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21a3M : Expects Sales Growth as Customers Return to Offices, Schools
DJ
08:21aJohnson & Johnson Profit Is Boosted by Pharmaceuticals Business
DJ
08:21aDEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fortress Biotech, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
4MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
5Travel troubles force Rolls-Royce to cut 2021 flight forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ