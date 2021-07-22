Silvaco Names Mike Stipe as Senior VP of Worldwide Sales to Accelerate its Growth

Silvaco Group, Inc., a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software and design IP, today announced the appointment of Mike Stipe as Senior VP of Worldwide Sales responsible for leading the company’s worldwide sales and field support team. As a senior member of the executive team, Mike reports directly to CEO Babak Taheri.

"Mike is an outstanding addition to Silvaco team as we continue our rapid business growth worldwide,” said Dr. Taheri. “He is a transformative leader that brings strong background in building top performing sales teams. We are thrilled to have him onboard.”

Mike Stipe is a sales & marketing veteran of the high-tech sector with 30 years’ experience in growing companies from ground up to $1B+ in revenue. Prior to Silvaco, Mike served as VP of Cloud and Software sales at Zones LLC. He has a strong background in international markets and has worked for firms in Sweden and Australia. Mike’s previous roles include SVP Sales at Persistent Systems, SVP Worldwide Sales & Marketing at Bsquare, President and Co-founder at Arynga (acquired by Intel), VP Sales at Teleca (acquired by Harman), VP Sales at Altium, and VP Sales & Marketing at Effnet. He has also held sales leadership roles at Motorola and Wind River (acquired by Intel). Mike holds a degree in Business Administration from the College of Idaho.

Mr. Stipe stated, “This is an exciting time to join the Silvaco team. With a strong product portfolio and marquee customers worldwide, Silvaco is well positioned to continue its rapid growth and expand its customer base. I look forward to leading Silvaco’s sales organization and contributing to the company’s future success.”

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading provider TCAD, EDA software and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 35 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005057/en/