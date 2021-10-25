Silver Bullet Therapeutics Launches OrthoFuzIon® Bone Screw System at DKOU German Congress of Orthopedics and Traumatology

Recent CE Mark Clearance Includes Reduction of Infection Claim

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bullet Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held medical device company, announced today that it is formally launching its antimicrobial OrthoFuzIon Bone Screw System at the DKOU German Congress of Orthopedics and Traumatology on October 26-29 in Berlin.



Silver Bullet Therapeutics’ OrthoFuzIon product line will be featured at the Argomedical booth at Nr. 61 in Hall 4.2.

The OrthoFuzIon Orthopedic Bone Screw System is a comprehensive antimicrobial bone screw product line for orthopedic procedures. The OrthoFuzIon Bone Screws are indicated for open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) fracture surgeries and are plated to inhibit microbial colonization and reduce implant related infection in revision surgery due to implant infection or primary surgery in patients who are at-risk of implant infections.

Paul Chirico, President and CEO of Silver Bullet Therapeutics stated, “Silver Bullet is very excited to be launching our product line at the prestigious German Society of Orthopedics with Argomedical, our respected distribution partner. Patients who receive revision surgery due to an implant related infection or those that are at risk of implant infections from a primary surgery will benefit from the technology and significantly broad product offering. ”

“Orthopedic trauma surgeons treat challenging injuries in patients that may have complex medical comorbidities. I believe that The Silver Bullet Therapeutics antimicrobial OrthoFuzIon Bone Screw line, which delivers local peri-implant antimicrobial silver ions, will help us decrease surgical infection complications after surgical fixation” noted Amir Matityahu, MD, an internationally renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco, and Chairman of Surgery, Chief of Orthopaedics, and Director of Orthopedic Trauma at Regional Medical Center of San Jose. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery and International Corresponding Member of the German Society for Orthopaedics and Trauma (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Orthopädie und Unfallchirurgie e V.).

“Argomedical has a proud history of representing state-of-the-art products that directly benefit patients and surgeons”, said Phil Kropf, CEO of Argomedical. “The Silver Bullet Therapeutics’ antimicrobial OrthoFuzIon Bone Screw System is not only simple but a disruptive medical device that may change the practice of trauma orthopedics almost immediately.”

According to a 2015 article by Hackett et al published in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery: “Musculoskeletal infections are a leading cause of patient morbidity and rising healthcare expenditures. The incidence of musculoskeletal infections, including soft-tissue infections, periprosthetic joint infection, and osteomyelitis, is increasing. Cases involving both drug-resistant bacterial strains and periprosthetic joint infection in total hip and total knee arthroplasty are particularly costly and represent a growing economic burden for the American healthcare system.” Silver Bullet Therapeutics has developed a coating for bone screws since they penetrate the cortical shell of a bone into the intramedullary space to not only alleviate the morbidity and the costs associated orthopedic infection complications, but minimize the disincentive on caring for high-risk patients.

Silver Bullet Therapeutics has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio that has allowed the company to develop and validate coating processes for a wide variety of metallic, polymer and electronic medical devices.

About Silver Bullet Therapeutics

Silver Bullet Therapeutics, Inc., located in San Jose, CA, has developed and patented antimicrobial coatings to address surgical-site and hospital-acquired infections by preventing microbial colonization of implanted medical devices. The Company’s first product, the OrthoFuzIon Bone Screw System, utilizes Silver Bullet Therapeutics proprietary blend of platinum and silver technology, called AntiBacterIon, that allows for rapid ionization of silver and creation of an antimicrobial zone around a bone screw anywhere in the body. Silver Bullet Therapeutics has already developed and validated processes to allow coating of a wide range of devices including both metallic and polymer devices. OrthoFuzIon™ and AntiBacterIon™ are Trademarks of Silver Bullet Therapeutics, Inc. and is pending FDA clearance and not yet approved for sale in the United States.

About Argomedical

Since 1989 Argomedical develops, produces and markets high quality products for orthopedics and traumatology. A committed management and a well formed, enthusiastic team have created an environment that is perfect for stake holders and customers. In collaboration with recognized, multidisciplinary specialists we have developed solutions and enabled a large number of operators to use our products. As a worldwide recognized Swiss manufacturer with a devoted German subsidiary, we guarantee for quality, reproducibility and innovation. We provide speed in development, modern technology and manufacturing. The permanent contact to experts and loyal customers enable scientific verification. Consistent success can be reached only through constant innovation. Argomedical is dedicated and clearly focused on selected surgical specialties.

Contact: Paul Chirico

(408) 436-7500

pchirico@svbtx.com

www.svbtx.com