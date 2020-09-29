Silverado : Certified as a Great Place to Work®

For the third consecutive year, Great Place to Work Institute has honored Silverado with certification as a Great Place to Work. The certification process considered surveys from across Silverado’s 30+ locations. Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do in the organization.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row is an amazing honor, particularly considering that it is based on the feedback provided by teams that have been on the frontlines of providing care to our residents and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic,” shares Loren Shook, President, CEO and Chairman. “Our 2,100 associates are all ambassadors of Silverado’s culture, and in a time as challenging as this, it is humbling to receive national recognition that acknowledges our compassionate and rewarding environment.”

Among the highlights of the Great Place to Work survey’s responses were that 90% of Silverado associates indicating they feel they make a difference and 93% saying their work at Silverado has special meaning and is “not just a job.” To see more survey results, visit the Silverado Great Place to Work review page found here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1001020.

“One of Silverado’s greatest strengths has always been the dedicated associates who share a common purpose of enriching the lives of those for whom we care,” says Nathan Levoit, Silverado’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Talent. “When COVID-19 became a concern for our industry, we took great steps to ensure our associates’ wellbeing, and we are overjoyed that they felt enough confidence in us during this crisis to rate our company so highly,” he added.

“We applaud Silverado for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”

