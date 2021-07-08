Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silverfort : Introduces Industry First Prevention Against Pass the Ticket Attacks

07/08/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Until Now, Forged Kerberos Sessions Could Only be Detected Retroactively

Silverfort, the unified identity protection company, today released a new protection capability that enables organizations to proactively prevent lateral movement attacks that utilize the Pass the Ticket (PTT) technique. This Kerberos-based exploit could previously only be detected after an attack was carried out.

PTT is a post-exploitation method in which attackers compromise or create a valid Kerberos ticket and use it to authenticate to other endpoints and servers in the victim’s environment. It is especially difficult to detect and prevent because Active Directory cannot discern between legitimate and malicious Kerberos authentication tickets.

“Pass the Ticket attacks allow hackers to move laterally and undetected within the network because they appear to be performing ‘authorized’ access requests,” said Yaron Kassner, CTO of Silverfort. “Since we have visibility into the full context of each user session, Silverfort is able to distinguish between legitimate and suspicious Kerberos authentication activity.”

Currently, security teams are unable to prevent PTT attacks as they occur and must instead rely on detecting anomalous authentication activity and retracing its origin. Silverfort has developed native integrations with identity directories, including Active Directory, that enables it to monitor, analyze the risk and enforce real time security controls on all access requests.

In the case of PTT attacks, Silverfort’s AI-based risk engine will detect that the provided Kerberos ticket is malicious and not part of a legitimate authentication request. Based on the configured policy, Silverfort will instruct Active Directory to either block access or require multi-factor authentication to terminate the attack.

Availability

The Silverfort Unified Identity Protection Platform with PTT protection is available immediately from Silverfort and its business partners worldwide.

About Silverfort

Silverfort has created a Unified Identity Protection Platform that consolidates security controls across corporate networks and cloud environments to block identity-based attacks. Using innovative agentless and proxyless technology, Silverfort seamlessly integrates with all existing IAM solutions extending their coverage to assets that cannot otherwise be protected including homegrown/legacy applications, IT infrastructure, file systems, command-line tools, machine-to-machine access, and more. It continuously monitors all access by users and service accounts across both cloud and on-premise environments, analyzes risk in real-time using an AI-based engine, and enforces adaptive authentication and access policies.

The company has been named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’, 451 Research ‘FireStarter’, CNBC ‘Upstart 100’, Citi’s Most Promising Fintech Startups for 2020 in the Cybersecurity Category and Most Promising Cybersecurity Startup of the Year by CDM Magazine. For more information, visit us at https://www.silverfort.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aPILOT COMPANY  : surprises 40-year driver with custom Peterbilt truck
PR
09:22aGBS Awarded $4.7 Million Australian Federal Government Science Grant To Manufacture Biosensor Technology
GL
09:21aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE  : EU fines German car makers $1B over emission collusion
AQ
09:21aPRESS RELEASE  : Media and Games Invest SE: Annual General Meeting resolved all proposed agenda items
DJ
09:21aMISTER SPEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:21aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE  : Årsstämman beslutade i enlighet med alla förslagna punkter på agendan
DJ
09:21aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Annual General Meeting resolved all proposed agenda items
EQ
09:21aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE  : Annual General Meeting resolved all proposed agenda items
DJ
09:20aLunds & Byerlys Partners with GetUpside to Reach New Customers
BU
09:20aINTRODUCING TICKETPRO : Digital Ticketing, Immediate Precision Record-Keeping, and Faster Invoicing
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns
2Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
3Oil prices continue to fall as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs
4U.S. Treasury rally powers on, world shares take a knock
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : sees weaker Q2 billings growth, retains guidance

HOT NEWS