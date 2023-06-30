Silverwood Brands PLC - London-based investing company targeting food, organic food, wellness, lifestyle and leisure sectors - Pretax loss in 2022 is GBP6.0 million, widened sharply from GBP331,306 in 2021. Revenue jumps to GBP3.7 million from GBP1.4 million. Cost of sales however more than double to GBP1.4 million from GBP623,868. Administrative expenses increase to GBP2.6 million from GBP1.1 million. Deemed cost of listing is GBP2.7 million in 2022 compared to none in 2021. Acquisition costs in 2022 are GBP2.8 million versus none a year prior. Adds that trading from start of 2023 to end of May has been in line with expectations. "We remain focused on profitable growth over the longer term, however, our current very lean cost base is limiting our growth so we will be adding costs to better support the numerous growth opportunities we have," the company says.

Current stock price: 65.20 pence

12-month change: up 0.2%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

