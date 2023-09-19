Silverwood Brands PLC - London-based investing company targeting food, organic food, wellness, lifestyle and leisure sectors - Agrees with Lush Cosmetics Ltd and Cosmetic Warriors Ltd for company to serve its defence by October 2. In July, company received service of legal proceedings from Lush.

In February, Silverwood said Lush refused to record the transfer of Silverwood shares as part of its GBP216.8 million acquisition for the two companies. Lush is a manufacturer and seller of handmade skincare goods and cosmetic products, operating retail outlets in 48 countries and manufacturing in six countries.

Current stock price: 65.20 pence

12-month change: up 0.3%

