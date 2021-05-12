Similarweb Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Similarweb Ltd. (“Similarweb”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 8,000,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. Similarweb is offering 7,500,000 ordinary shares and the selling shareholder named in the prospectus is offering 500,000 ordinary shares. In addition, Similarweb has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SMWB.” The offering is expected to close on May 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers. JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. and William Blair will act as co-managers for the proposed offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com, Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by e-mailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511006305/en/