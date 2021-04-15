Log in
Similarweb Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

04/15/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Similarweb Ltd., a leading provider of digital intelligence solutions, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Similarweb intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SMWB.”

J.P. Morgan and Citigroup will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Barclays and Jefferies acting as joint book-running managers. JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. and William Blair will act as co-managers for the proposed offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com, Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by e-mailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.


