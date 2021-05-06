Simmons Bank Open Selects Noble to Provide Contactless Concessions at Professional Golf Tournament

PGA Korn Ferry Tour Embraces Digital Commerce and Operations Technology to Ensure Safety and Enjoyment of Attendees and Staff

Noble, the consumer-centric digital commerce and marketing platform for onsite experiences, announced today the Simmons Bank Open has chosen Noble to provide contactless ordering of food and drink at this portion of the Korn Ferry Tour. Noble’s mobile concession ordering platform is transforming the way patrons order food and drink and assists venues in managing operational changes and meeting consumer expectations as the live event industry rebounds from the pandemic.

A part of the Korn Ferry Tour, which was founded in 1990 and owned and operated by the PGA TOUR, The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation along with its sponsors identifies and develops players ready to compete and win on golf’s biggest stage. The tournament will take place May 6-9 at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee.

The Noble omni-channel platform can be used across apps, web, text, and other integrations. Its cashless online ordering platform—currently available at 200 venues across the country—allows for contact-free ordering of food, drinks and even merchandise all from their phones.

“Noble has been providing safe and easy concession purchase technology to venues and consumers for many years,” said Varun Pathak, chief executive officer, Noble. “The Simmons Bank Open is our first foray into golf tournaments and we could not think of a better event to demonstrate how our platform will enhance guests experiences and improve concession processes for the organization.”

Noble is more than a shopping cart as it provides a robust suite of tools to manage mobile ordering operations on the ground like dynamic volume control, risk management, and best-in-class consulting support. Also there are specific features built for social distancing like cadence pickup, which allows venues to use time as a tool to improve social distancing operations. Venues now have time slots that guests reserve for pickup which gives enough time between pickups for distancing to be maintained.

“We are thrilled to have spectators back on the course to be able to watch and root on the world-class golfers featured at our tournament,” said Mike Hammontree, vice president, external operations, Simmons Bank Open. “By partnering with Noble, we are able to provide attendees contactless concession services that will enrich their time at the event. Additionally, we chose Noble because of its robust network of venues using the platform, which indicates our local fans already have a familiarity with the Noble brand and in turn, improves adoption of the technology and our concession operations.”

The Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation – formerly the Nashville Golf Open – was first held at Nashville Golf and Athletic Club in 2016. Boston native James Driscoll was the inaugural champion that year. Winners since then have included Lanto Griffin (2017), Cameron Davis (2018) and Robby Shelton (2019). Simmons Bank was introduced as the title sponsor of the tournament in February 2020. In October 2020 the tournament moved to The Grove in College Grove, beginning with the 2021 tournament. Also beginning in 2021, the Tennessee Golf Foundation – a nonprofit organization that promotes golf and its life-enhancing values statewide – will operate the Simmons Bank Open.

Noble’s digital commerce solutions enable venues to offer cashless, contactless food and beverage services across locations including breweries, concert venues, sports arenas, casinos, hotels, and more. Noble’s network of venues offers consumers a universal, trusted way to order onsite and is offered at a range of locations in the Nashville area.

Noble is standardizing the digital food and drink ordering experience by connecting entertainment seekers with local entertainment venues with a simple digital ordering solution. Noble’s digital commerce platform allows in-venue ordering for guests so they can enjoy more of their time out and venues can benefit from the incremental revenue and operational efficiencies driven by the platform. Noble is available for both iOS and Android and works with all point of sale (POS) systems. For more information, please visit, www.getnoble.co or find us on Twitter @OrderWithNoble

