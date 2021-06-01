Log in
Simon Basseyn, MD Joins TCG Crossover (“TCG X”) Investment Team

06/01/2021 | 10:31am BST
TCG Crossover (“TCG X”) is excited to welcome Simon Basseyn, M.D. to the New York City based investment team at the firm.

Prior to joining TCG X, Simon was a senior analyst at Ghost Tree Capital, a life-sciences focused hedge fund based in New York. He holds an M.D. from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in Health ­­Care Management from The Wharton School. Simon previously completed internships in internal medicine at Weill Cornell/New York Presbyterian, management consulting at McKinsey & ­Company, and biotech venture capital at SR One and currently maintains an active medical license in New York.

“I am thrilled to join the talented founding investment team at TCG X and eager to begin investing in companies developing innovative science across the crossover and public stages,” said Simon Basseyn.

“We are excited to welcome Simon as the newest member of our investment team. Simon’s strong technical background and diverse set of operating experiences across the health care sector are a perfect fit for TCG X,” said Chen Yu, Founding Managing Partner of TCG X.

About TCG X

TCG X is a healthcare investment firm dedicated to advancing disruptive medicines and supporting companies that can improve the lives of patients. TCG X invests in both private and public companies led by exceptional entrepreneurs focused on developing better treatment options for patients. TCG X has investment teams in Palo Alto and New York City. For more information, please visit www.TCGcrossover.com.


© Business Wire 2021
