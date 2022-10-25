Advanced search
Simon Hart appointed UK chief whip - statement

10/25/2022 | 11:28am EDT
Weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmaker Simon Hart was appointed chief whip - the government role in charge of discipline within the Conservative Party - on Tuesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said.

(Reporting by Muvija, Editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
