STORY: Fans flocked from around the world to see the return of Simone Biles to the Olympic stage in Paris on Sunday (July 28).

Biles is the world's most decorated gymnast... and is competing in her third Olympics after abruptly pulling out of the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Actor Tom Cruise and singers Lady Gaga and John Legend were among the multitude of celebrities in attendance.

They watched alongside super fans like Dean Burns.

"We came from Atlanta, Georgia in the U.S., and we are just super excited to see Simone and the comeback that she's about to make."

Vanessa Bauer, a teacher from California, said Biles is an inspiration.

"So proud of her we are huge fans, she's just such a great role model, she's so grounded. We love everything about her."

:: 2021

Biles pulled out from the team final at the Tokyo Games suffering from the "twisties," a term used to describe the temporary loss of spatial awareness while performing high-difficulty elements.

It raised questions about whether she would ever set foot in an Olympic arena again.

She leads a veteran squad seeking redemption after the U.S. team finished second in Tokyo.

Biles re-aggravated a left calf injury during Sunday's competition... it's too soon to say how serious it is, said a team official.

With Biles' performance, the gymnasts on Team USA enjoyed a commanding lead over second-placed Italy in women's qualifying.

The top eight teams will compete in Tuesday's team final.