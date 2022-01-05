Simone Feldman Has Joined Govplace as Chief Executive Officer

Govplace, a leading value-added reseller and systems integrator for federal agencies, is pleased to announce Simone Feldman has joined as Chief Executive Officer. Simone brings over 17 years of executive leadership experience in Federal Government contracting, with a solid track record of developing and unifying high-performing teams. She has held senior sales and executive leadership positions at small and large Federal IT contractors such as Mercom, Force 3 (now Sirius Federal), and most recently Three Wire Systems. There she led teams that achieved year over year growth in revenue and GP attainment. Her extensive knowledge of Federal Contracting and the landscape of Federal Procurement has been the driving force behind developing long-term strategies, aimed towards the development and success of teams that consistently outperform expectations.

“It has been my career goal to lead an organization in the Federal IT market that is ready to invest in its number 1 resource, its people. I have always been drawn to organizations that aspire to make an impact in the lives of others, and that serve the most important customer in the world, our Federal Government. I hope to honor that commitment as we grow our business, together, with that same purpose at the forefront of all of our minds”, said Simone on joining Govplace.

Simone was recognized as one of the Top 50 Women of the Channel in 2018. In 2021, she was invited to join Chief, the only private women’s executive organization focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders. Known for leading with passion, integrity, commitment and energy, her strongest belief is that the role of a leader is a privilege to be earned. Her personal interests remain helping other women develop their careers as leaders in Federal IT, spending time with her family and playing tennis

“I am honored and excited that Simone accepted our offer and I’m looking forward to supporting her, and the rest of the Govplace Rockstar team as Chairman of the Board”, said Adam Robinson, Founder.

Welcome to the Govplace Team, Simone!

