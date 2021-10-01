Log in
SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates honored by HousingWire for outstanding leadership in mortgage technology

10/01/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
LEHI, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus, developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that its CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates was selected as a winner of HousingWire's 2021 HW Vanguard award. The HW Vanguard award recognizes the top 50 housing executives who have made an impact on the housing industry at large.

LEHI, Utah, Oct 01, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that its CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates was selected as a winner of HousingWire's 2021 HW Vanguard award. The HW Vanguard award recognizes the top 50 housing executives who have made an impact on the housing industry at large.

An industry veteran of more than 35 years, Schreiner Gates was named president of SimpleNexus in September 2020 and took her place as CEO in June of this year. Schreiner Gates was recognized by HousingWire for her strategic leadership of the industry-leading SimpleNexus homeownership platform, which empowers 300 mortgage lenders to "do more" by connecting its 40,000 active LO users with more than 4.5 million borrowers and 141,000 real estate partners. In January of this year Schreiner Gates saw the company through a $108 million Series B funding round led by global venture-capital and private-equity firm Insight Partners and TVC Capital.

"It is a great honor to have been selected as a HW Vanguard this year," said Schreiner Gates. "I must share the credit with my outstanding team. Without their hard work and expertise SimpleNexus could never achieve such outstanding growth and success."

Schreiner Gates was also recognized for her role in the rapid rollout of Nexus Closing™, a single-platform solution allowing lenders to deliver a memorably modern closing experience complete with integrated remote online notarization (RON) and eSigning.

"We are proud to recognize the 2021 Vanguard winners, who represent the industry's most impressive leaders. They are leading through an incredible time for those in the housing market - whether real estate, mortgage or fintech - and driving one of the largest sectors of our economy," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.

The HW Vanguard awards are given to housing industry leaders who have led their companies to new heights by delivering innovative products, services and initiatives designed to improve the U.S. housing or real estate economies. Winners of the award have made a tangible impact by serving the industry and improving its standards. For a full list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platform's native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplenexus-ceo-cathleen-schreiner-gates-honored-by-housingwire-for-outstanding-leadership-in-mortgage-technology/

HOT NEWS