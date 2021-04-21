Log in
SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen Lauded by Mortgage Bankers Association as 2021 Tech All-Star Award Recipient

04/21/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
LEHI, Utah, April 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus, developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Founder and CEO Matt Hansen has been honored by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a 2021 Tech All-Star award recipient.

SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen

The MBA recognized Hansen for architecting the first-ever mobile-native homeownership platform that engages primary stakeholders in the mortgage transaction from their preferred internet-enabled device. Hansen's technology contributions have broadly impacted the mortgage lending experience, with 13% of U.S. home loans passing through the SimpleNexus platform. To date, SimpleNexus has connected 34,000 active LOs at over 300 mortgage lenders with more than 4.5 million borrowers and 141,000 real estate partners. In 2020 alone, SimpleNexus' homeownership platform touched $520 billion in loans.

As testament to the market momentum Hansen has generated through SimpleNexus, the company recently raised $108 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners and has become one of the nation's fastest-growing private firms. Having organically increased revenue 834% from 2016 to 2019, SimpleNexus has appeared on the Inc. 5000 for the past three consecutive years, held a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the past two years and earned rankings on several of Utah's fastest-growing company lists.

"To be recognized by the MBA as a Tech All-Star is truly an honor," said Hansen. "SimpleNexus' past and future success hinges on our ability to listen to and collectively work in the best interest of our customers. I share this commendation with the SimpleNexus team whose love for the industry and hard work has helped bring groundbreaking technology to fruition."

Now in its 20th year, the MBA Tech All-Star award program recognizes innovative leaders for their contributions to mortgage lending through technology. Honorees will be honored at the MBA Spring Conference, April 20-22.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #mortgageindustry #mortgagelending #peoplemovers

News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplenexus-founder-and-ceo-matt-hansen-lauded-by-mortgage-bankers-association-as-2021-tech-all-star-award-recipient/

