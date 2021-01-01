SimpleNexus Suzy Djilas Wins 2021 Utah Business SAMY Award for Sales Professional of the Year

Log in
01/01/2021
LEHI, Utah, Jan. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus, developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced enterprise account executive Suzy Djilas earned a 2021 Utah Business Magazine SAMY Award for Sales Professional of the Year.

SimpleNexus' Suzy Djilas

Djilas was recognized for spearheading growth in the sales division at Utah-based SimpleNexus, one of the state's fastest-growing companies serving a user base of 29,000 loan originators, 123,000 real estate agents and more than 3 million borrowers. Since joining SimpleNexus in 2019, Djilas has quickly become a top-ranking member of the sales team, exceeding ambitious sales goals and propelling the company's rapid growth in 2020.

SimpleNexus' triple-digit growth over a three-year period earned it a top-ten spot on two independent rankings of Utah's fastest-growing companies in 2020 - Utah Valley Business Q Magazine's UV50 and MountainWest Capital's Utah 100. The company also ranked #102 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America.

"Suzy's incredible work ethic and unwavering commitment to ensuring every client is well trained on the best use of our platform has profoundly impacted our organization," said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. "With such a high standard of service powering our team, SimpleNexus continues to raise the bar on digital mortgage technology and client experience, delivering outsized ROI for our customers."

The full list of 2021 SAMY Award honorees can be viewed in the January 2021 edition of Utah Business Magazine.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus @UtahBusiness #UtahBusiness #digitalmortgage #mortgagelending #SAMYaward

News Source: SimpleNexus

Related link: https://simplenexus.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/simplenexus-suzy-djilas-wins-2021-utah-business-samy-award-for-sales-professional-of-the-year/

