SimpliGov : Recognized as GovTech 100 Company for 2021

SimpliGov, a leading provider of cloud-based government workflow automation solutions, today announced that SimpliGov has been named to the prestigious GovTech 100 list from Government Technology magazine.

“We experienced a leap forward in government digital transformation in 2020,” said Gary Leikin, CEO of SimpliGov. “This will only accelerate in 2021, which is why this recognition of SimpliGov for the GovTech 100 is so timely and relevant.”

The GovTech 100 is an annual list of 100 companies focused on making a difference in – and selling to – state and local governments. This is an independent, editorial-driven list that is shaped by a variety of key market experts, government employees, investors, and Government Technology magazine’s editorial team.

This recognition for SimpliGov reflects the growing list of government customers nationwide at state, county and city levels using the SimpliGov platform to help accelerate digital transformation. It also reflects the increasing adoption of automation technology in government that significantly improves constituent experience and process efficiency.

The SimpliGov platform enables automation of a wide variety of use cases ranging from citizen-focused permitting and licensing applications to internal, administrative workflows, such as executive approvals and staff onboarding. SimpliGov’s cloud-based solution eliminates the need for long, costly implementations and avoids the need to rip-and-replace existing infrastructure. The SimpliGov platform also includes a native electronic signature capability in SimpliSign and is truly no-code and unmatched in how many business process workflow use cases it can address.

“Being included in the GovTech 100 underscores the growing awareness of the value automation can deliver with unmatched time-to-value and ease-of-use,” added Leikin. “It’s also great to see the growing list of companies on the GovTech 100 focused on automation, which is helping drive digital transformation in government.”

SimpliGov is listed on the full GovTech100 list at the following link: www.govtech.com/100

