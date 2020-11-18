Log in
Simplicity Esports Signs Long Awaited League of Legends Franchise Agreement with Riot Games

11/18/2020 | 02:45pm EST

Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced today that it executed its franchise agreement with Riot Games, securing its place globally as a top tier esports organization. Simplicity Esports’ common stock remains the only publicly traded vehicle for investing in a pure play esports company that owns a League of Legends franchise.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports said, “It feels incredible to announce this achievement to our shareholders. We have been focused on owning a League of Legends franchise since day one of Simplicity Esports, and to accomplish it within our first two years as a public company is very satisfying. We will continue to strive to increase shareholder value by leveraging our esports expertise, our nationwide esports gaming center footprint, and my experience and relationships with traditional sports teams such as the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando City Soccer Club.”

Simplicity Esports recently announced it applied to uplist its common stock and warrants for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and will be effecting a reverse split to meet the minimum price requirement for uplisting. There is no assurance that our listing application will be approved by the NASDAQ Capital Market.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fire® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
President
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


Primary Logo


