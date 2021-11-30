Simplify Provides Estimated Capital Gain Distribution Information for 2021

Simplify Asset Management Inc. ("Simplify"), an innovative provider of Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions across 3 Simplify ETFs.*

For the funds listed in Table 1, the ex-date for the 2021 capital gains distributions will be Monday, December 27, 2021. The record date will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, and the payable date will be Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Table 1 Fund Name Estimated Short-Term Capital Gain ($ per share) Estimated Long-Term Capital Gain ($ per share) Estimated Total Capital Gain ($ per share) SPUC Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF 0.21 0.26 0.48 SPD Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF - - - SPYC Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF - - - QQC Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Convexity ETF - - - QQD Simplify Nasdaq 100 PLUS Downside Convexity ETF - - - SVOL Simplify Volatility Premium ETF - - - VCLO Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF 1.06 - 1.06 VFIN Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF - - - VPOP Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF - - - VCAR Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption ETF - - - PFIX Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF - - - SPBC Simplify US Equity PLUS GBTC ETF 0.14 0.20 0.34 CYA Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF - - - TYA Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF - - - PINK Simplify Health Care ETF - - - HEQT Simplify Hedged Equity ETF - - -

*Estimated capital gains and information presented here is not final; these are initial estimates as of November 19, 2021 and will change based on market volatility, portfolio and shareholder activity and tax adjustments.

ABOUT SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

Simplify is a registered investment adviser founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes for which clients are looking. For more information, visit www.simplify.us/etfs.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF's prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (855) 772-8488, or visit SimplifyETFs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. An investment in the fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This information is not intended as tax advice, investors should consult a tax advisor.

Simplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005084/en/